PM Modi praised our courage to fight coronavirus, says son of COVID-19 survivor

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Amit Kapoor, son of Ashok Kapoor with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said the Prime Minister praised the courage of the six family members, who recovered from the coronavirus infection.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji praised our courage that we reported to the hospital on time and recovered from the coronavirus. He asked us to spread awareness about the government guidelines on the disease in the city," Kapoor told ANI.

The Prime Minister in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme spoke to coronavirus survivors -- Ramagampa Teja and Ashok Kapoor -- urging them to share their success against the infection with people. He asked the people to listen to the survivors, who had successfully defeated the coronavirus.

"I have spoken to a few people who were infected with the virus. Speaking to such people while I tried to boost their morale, they also lifted my spirit when I talked to them," he said.

Earlier in his address, Modi asked for the forgiveness of all the countrymen, and especially the poor, for the nationwide lockdown in the country in view of the novel coronavirus. He termed the decision as a necessary measure needed to defeat the infection in India. (ANI)