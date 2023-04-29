PM Modi praises completion of Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the completion of India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to Union Cabinet Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw's tweet informing the completion of the bridge, the PM lauded the project.

The Union Minister informed that the bridge was completed in 11 months and the total length of cable strand used in the bridge is 653 km.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Vaishnaw said, "In 11 months, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge is ready. All 96 cables set! #AnjiKhadBridge PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km."

Earlier on Thursday, Union State Minister of Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh visited the Bridge and praised everyone associated with the project.





"The majestic Anji Khad bridge in Jammu and Kashmir - India's first cable-stayed Rail Bridge. Visited the bridge site and congratulated everyone for successfully installing all 96 cables of the bridge in a record time of 11 months", Minister Jardosh shared on Twitter.

She further said, "This asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge crosses the deep gorges of Anji River, a tributary of river Chenab. The bridge connects tunnel T2 on the Katra side and tunnel T3 on the Reasi side and is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line project."



Minister Jardosh also added that it was the PM's vision to make Indian Railways the best in the world and the country's engineers conquered the invincible.

"It has been PM @narendramodi ji's vision to make Indian Railways, the best in the world. Overcoming geographic and climatic challenges, our Engineers and Railway Officials have conquered the invincible. #NayeBharatKiNayiRail", she said. (ANI)

