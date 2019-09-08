Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi praises Khattar for providing 'new direction' to state in last five years

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:51 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving a 'new direction' to the state in the last five years and lauded the efforts of the state government for fighting against corruption and nepotism.
Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing a mega rally here in the poll-bound Haryana on Sunday, also appreciated the efforts of the state government for serving the citizens with utmost dedication and commitment.
Patting the back of Khattar for giving a new direction to the state in the last five years, Modi said: "Today the people of Haryana stood in favour of BJP and Khattar and I hope that they would continue to support us in a similar way."
"The present state government under the leadership of Khattar has effectively fought against corruption and nepotism in the state and has given a new direction to the state politics by ensuring complete transparency in the system which was equally reciprocated by people in making BJP win all the ten seats in the last parliamentary elections," he added.
While referring to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Modi said that the Yatra has been unprecedented due to the massive support received by the people of Haryana.
"The massive support of the people which the Yatra has received clearly reflects which way the wind is blowing. Even though the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Khattar culminated at Rohtak today, it's clear that blessings of people of Haryana would be with BJP in the coming time," said Modi.
Modi asserted that today he has also laid the foundation stone of Mega Food Park to be set up at IMT, Rohtak. This park would benefit thousands of farmers and traders and would generate employment opportunities for youth.
Modi further said that this was the third time when he got an opportunity to visit Rohtak. He praised the citizens of Haryana for always supporting him and giving him much more than what he has asked for. "During last five years, Haryana has got the benefit of the double engine of BJP's Centre and State Government," he added.
While counting the achievements of the State Government, Modi said that the Haryana Government is working towards enhancing the prestige of the nation. Haryana is a leading state in Swachta Campaign. Besides, Haryana has also been declared as Open Defecation Free State. Haryana has also become a kerosene free state and is a leading state in the MSME sector.
He further appreciated the state government's efforts implementing Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, and for giving special emphasis on girl's education.
While praising the state government for eradicating large scale corruption prevailing in the name of acquisition of land of farmers, Modi said: "Several measures have been taken for the farmers. Poor people are getting better treatment under the Aayushman Bharat scheme and getting medicines at cheap rates."
"The government is working to provide drinking water to every household by the year 2024. An amount of Rs 3.5 lakh crore would be spent on it during the next five years and Haryana would also be benefited from the same."
The PM also urged the people of the State to contribute to water conservation. He also enlisted various scheme being run for the welfare of farmers and said that these steps would prove to be a milestone in doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022.
Modi expressed how lucky he felt today after visiting Haryana on the day when the NDA government at the Centre completed its 100 days.
"The past 100 days were the days of the change, determination, improvement, and good intention, be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh or of the water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems," he said. (ANI)

