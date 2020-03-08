PM Modi praises 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi for her efforts

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi during an interaction here on Sunday.

Bhudevi, who hails from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, has been a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs. She has been working for the development of tribal women and widows.

While sharing her story with the Prime Minister she said, "I started working with a community-based organization- CAVS (Chinnai Adhivasi Vikas Society), established by my father, in 1996."

"I come from tribal community. I have been doing this work for 25 years. I got married at a very young age. My husband left me because I had three daughters so I had to come back to my parents' home," Bhudevi told the PM.

She is the Director of Manyam Grains Pvt Ltd and Manyadeepika Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Her active involvement has also been towards spreading awareness on improving mother and child nutritional health, with assistance from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities.

Praising her efforts, PM Modi said," I congratulate you for your efforts. The government this year has taken up a very big mission for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), you must avail its benefits."

PM Modi on Sunday interacted with all the recipients of the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' and said that all of them are an inspiration for the others. The awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony held in New Delhi. (ANI)

