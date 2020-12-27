PM Modi praises people who care for animals, says this strengthens society's sensitivity

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated people who take care of animals and added that such noble acts strengthen the sensitivity of the society.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020 on Sunday, he mentioned about Veera, a four-year-old dog in Coimbatore, which used to hobble along due to injuries on its legs, has now got a wheelchair, custom made for it by an animal lover who has adopted it.

"I read about a heart-touching effort at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. You too must have seen visuals of this on social media. We have seen wheelchairs for humans, but daughter Gayathri in Coimbatore, along with her father, made a wheelchair for a suffering dog. This sensitivity is inspiring and can happen only when a person is filled with kindness and compassion towards all life forms," he said.

Moved by the plight of Veera, whose hind legs were disabled possibly due to animal abuse, Gayathri an IT employee, assisted by her mechanical engineer father, built a small wheelchair for him.

Gayathri says she adopted four-year-old Veera from a shelter home in the city and bought it home during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Prime Minister also said: "In Delhi-NCR and other cities of the country in the chilling, cold many people are doing a lot for the care of shelterless animals. They arrange for food, water, sweaters and even beds for those animals."

"Some people arrange food for hundreds of such animals every day. Such efforts should be commended," he added.

PM Modi said that prison inmates in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh making covers from old and torn blankets to protect cows from the cold.

"Several noble efforts are being undertaken. There, prison inmates are making covers from old and torn blankets to protect cows from the cold. Besides Kaushambi, these blankets are collected from jails of other districts and then they are sewn and sent to gaushalas (cow shelters)," he added.

"Prisoners of Kaushambi are sewing several covers every week. Come, let us encourage such acts of care with a sense of service to others. In fact, this is a noble act that strengthens the sensitivity of the society," he said further.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Prison Anand Kumar said that it is a proud moment that the jail found mention in PM's address.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. Kaushambi jail found mention in PM's Mann ki Baat for doing a stellar job in cow protection by making coats to protect them from the cold weather. Congrats to Mukund and his team and hats off to the empathetic inmates," he said. (ANI)