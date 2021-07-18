PM Modi praises retired army officer for supporting destitute animals amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, wrote a letter to Pramila Singh, a Major from the Indian Army a resident of Kota, Rajasthan who retired as a Major from the Indian Army, praising her for kindness and service towards destitute animals.

As per Prime Minister's Office, during the lockdown in Corona, Major (Retired) Pramila Singh, along with her father Shyamveer Singh, took care of the helpless and destitute animals, understood their pain and came forward to help them.

"Major Pramila and her father arranged for food and treatment of the stray animals roaming on the streets with their personal deposits. While praising Major Pramila, Prime Minister Modi has described her efforts as an inspiration for the society," PMO said.



The Prime Minister wrote in the letter, "In the last almost one and a half years, we have faced unprecedented situations with fortitude. This is such a historical period that people will not forget for the rest of their lives. This is a difficult period not only for humans but also for many creatures living in close proximity of humans. In such a situation, it is commendable for you to be sensitive to the pain and needs of destitute animals and to work with full potential at the individual level for their welfare."

PM Modi noted that in these difficult times, many such examples have been seen which have given us a cause to feel pride in humanity. He expressed hope that Major Pramila and her father will continue to inspire people with their work by spreading awareness in society with their initiatives.

Earlier, Major Pramila Singh had written a letter to the Prime Minister informing that the work of taking care of animals, which she started during the lockdown, is still continuing.

Expressing the pain of helpless animals in the letter, she had appealed that more people should come forward to help them. (ANI)

