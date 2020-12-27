PM Modi praises 'Yuva Brigade' for restoring temple in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on appreciated a group "Yuva Brigade" for restoring an old temple in Karnataka which was forgotten by people and remained in a dilapidated condition for past several years.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020 on Sunday, he said: "The letter that is in front of me now bears two large photographs. These are photos of a temple and depict 'before' and 'after'. The letter which is with these photos talks about a team of youth which calls itself Yuva Brigade. In fact, this Yuva Brigade has transformed an ancient Shiva temple named Veerbhadra Swami in Srirangapatna in Karnataka. All around in the temple, there were widespread weeds and shrubs so much that even travellers could not have recognised the existence of a temple there."

"One day, some tourists posted a video of this forgotten temple on social media. When the Yuva brigade saw this video on social media they could not bear it and this team decided to renovate it together. They removed the thorny bushes, grass and plants that had come up in the compound of the temple. They did repair and construction wherever required," he said.

Narrating the story further, these youths took out time during weekends and worked for the temple.

"Seeing their good deed, the local people too extended a helping hand. Some offered cement, others offered pain and people came up with many other such contributions. All these youths belong to different professions. Hence, they took out time during weekends and worked for the temple. They arranged for electricity connection too for the temple besides getting doors installed, thus restoring the old grandeur of the temple," he said.

"When I see the youth of India, I feel delighted and assured. Delighted and assured because the youth of my country has the 'Can Do' approach and the 'Will Do' spirit in them. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is out of reach for them," he added. (ANI)