PM Modi prays for strength, good health, prosperity in everyone's lives on Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the first day of the Navratri and hoped that the festival will bring strength, good health, and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Taking to Twitter, PM said, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

The PM shared a picture in which he can be seen praying before Maa Durga.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Stuti devoted to Goddess Shailaputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri, and tweeted, "It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her."

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)