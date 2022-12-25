PM Modi, President pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.



"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.



Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He had also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who offered their tribute to the late Prime Minister.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, had declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

