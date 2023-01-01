PM Modi, Prez Murmu to attend three-day UP Global Investors Summit as special guests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other prominent Union Ministers will attend the three-day UP Global Investors Summit, scheduled at February 2023, as special guests.

After inviting investors from 16 major countries of the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh, domestic road shows are going to start in nine major cities of the country from January 5 under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Aditya.

"For the preparation of GIS, Uttar Pradesh Government's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi held a review meeting today at his official residence, 6 Kalidas Marg. In which there was a detailed discussion about organizing road shows, talks with industrial houses etc. The preparations for the UP Global Investors Summit, to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, were also discussed in detail in the meeting," informed the government.



Additional Chief Secretary Industrial Development Arvind Kumar informed about the preparations for the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. He told that talks are on with the police commissioner regarding the traffic arrangements in the city. On the other hand, instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation to repair all the important roads of the city. Around 2000 beds will be required in major hotels of the city for the investors coming from different countries of the world as well as other guests. For which all major hotels have been instructed not to book any room from February 9th to 13th.

"The three-day UP Global Investors Summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with other prominent Union Ministers as special guests. The Governor of Mexico and ambassadors of many countries will participate in the UP Global Investors Summit. Industrial Development Ministers of all the states of the country will be invited to the UP Global Investor Summit," the official release stated.

Notably, on January 5, a domestic roadshow will start from Mumbai under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Stamp and Justice Duty Minister Ravindra Jaiswal as well as Chief Secretary, IIDC and other officers.

Pertinent to mention that a meeting is also to be held to promote the film industry in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting will be attended by film actors and producers on the evening of January 5. Through this everyone will be invited to come and invest in Uttar Pradesh.

On the evening of January 5 itself, there will be a meeting with Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Founder of Ramky Group of Companies, Pankaj Munjal of Hero Cycles, Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman and MD of Ceat Tires and SN Subramaniam, CEO and MD of Larsen & Turbo Ltd. (ANI)

