PM Modi, Prince Charles discuss COVID-19 global pandemic

New Delhi [India] April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Prince Charles and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that Prince of Wales has recovered from his own recent indisposition and wished him lasting good health.

Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days.

Prince Charles expressed his appreciation for members of Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service who were playing a seminal role in combating the pandemic.

He also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK.

The release said Prince Charles thanked the Prime Minister for facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis.

Prime Minister thanked Prince Charles for keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda and explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity.

The Prince of Wales lauded the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation.

Prince Charles, 71-year old heir to the British throne, came out of isolation just a week after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. (ANI)