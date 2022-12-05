PM Modi proposes 'Sneha Milan' to boost cultural ties with border villages

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narender Modi on Monday inaugurated and addressed the BJP's two-day office bearers' meeting in Delhi.

In his address, the PM proposed a 'Sneha Milan' initiative to boost connect with the country's border villages.

The BJP's national vice president Raman Singh said, "PM Modi held discussions on a range of subjects, including vibrant border villages. He said a 'Sneha Milan' should be initiated and a campaign should be run to connect the border villages culturally."



Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said, "A 'Sneha Milan' (bond of love) ceremony will boost cultural and social exchanges between states and enable people of these states to get to know about each other," the PM said at the meeting.

Raman Singh further said that PM shared a 'Booth Empowering' mantra during his address to party office-bearers in the national capital.

"Booth empowerment will be discussed at the meeting. All office bearers will discuss and plan ways to empower every booth," Singh said.

He said subjects such as 'Kashi Tamil Sangam' also came up for discussion at the meeting. Strategies for upcoming electoral battles as well as welfare-oriented plans and policies were also discussed at the meeting.

"The officer bearers will draw up a plan for the elections next year, as well as the General election in 2024," Singh added. (ANI)

