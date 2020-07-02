PM Modi, Putin lay stress on closer India-Russia ties to address challenges of post-COVID world

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Thursday and the two leaders agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

According to a PMO release, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Putin on the success of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

The Prime Minister recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 as a symbol of abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Russia.

The two leaders took note of "effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID-19 world".

They also agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit.

The Russian President thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres. (ANI)

