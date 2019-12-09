PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Jharkhand today

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address two public rallies each for the third phase of elections in Jharkhand.

Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in Jharkhand's Barhi and Bokaro, while his main political opponent Gandhi will address the public in Barkagaon and Ranchi.

Jharkhand, which has 81-member Assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases.

The first phase of election in the state had taken place on November 30. The state voted for the second phase on December 7. The voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)