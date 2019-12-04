PM Modi, Rajnath attend home reception at Admiral Karambir Singh's residence on Navy Day

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended home reception at Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh's residence on the occasion of Navy Day.

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Navy personnel.

"On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed her best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their invincible courage.

"On Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

