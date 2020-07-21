PM Modi, Rajnath condole demise of MP Governor Lalji Tandon

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed condolences over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Tandon, 85 passed away at 5:35 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

"Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Anguished by his passing away," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Singh said that Tandon devoted his life to the service of the people, and residents of Uttar Pradesh still appreciate his work.

"The news of the demise of Shri Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh and a powerful personality of Uttar Pradesh, is very painful. With Tandonji I had the opportunity to work for a long time. His long public life has been devoted to the service of the public and he has left a distinct mark on his work," he tweeted.

"Tandonji, highly sociable by nature, was also very popular among workers. People of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh still appreciate the development work done by him in various positions. May God provide patience and strength to all bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" he said in another tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted: "I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart, Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti."

His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 4:30 pm today.

Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)