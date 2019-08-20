Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Image)

PM Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid their tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his tribute to the late Prime Minister.
"I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today", Singh wrote on Twitter.
Earlier today, key Congress leaders including party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister Manmohan Singh among others visited Rajiv Gandhi's memorial at 'Veer Bhoomi' and paid tribute to the deceased leader.
Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary is being commemorated by Congress with a number of events planned for the whole week.
Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing the country's attention towards his incredible achievements.
Party office-bearers have also instructed all party units to commemorate the day with prayer meetings and floral tributes along with social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, and conferences.
In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:02 IST

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna crosses 'danger mark'

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed "danger mark" as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:50 IST

Hyderabad: Man found dead in Musi River

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified individual was found dead in Hyderabad's Musi River on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:47 IST

Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall for next 3 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall will continue to batter isolated places of Uttarakhand for the next three days

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:42 IST

Hyderabad: WhatsApp group admins warned against fake videos

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Monday said that the strict actions will be taken against administrators of WhatsApp groups found circulating violence videos on the messaging app.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:36 IST

Top Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders, including interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75 birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:07 IST

K'taka cabinet expansion: 17 ministers to take oath today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): After forming the government on July 26 following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition, 17 ministers will take an oath of office on Tuesday in the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:52 IST

New cases of triple talaq reported from Chhattisgarh, UP

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Despite Parliament passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, new cases of triple talaq were reported from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

PM Modi inaugurates duplex flats for MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed 36 duplex flats for MPs at North Avenue on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Chhattisgarh: 10 cows found dead in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 10 cows were found dead inside a room in Barbaspur village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

UP: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2.5, petrol by Re 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The price of Diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Andhra: Exchange of fire between security forces, naxals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and naxals near the Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on Monday.

Read More
iocl