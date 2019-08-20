PM Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

UP: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2.5, petrol by Re 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The price of Diesel has been hiked by Rs 2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, while for a litre of petrol people will now have to pay Re 1 more in the state.