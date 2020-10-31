PM Modi, Rajnath Singh greet people on Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday extended best wishes to the people on Valmiki Jayanti.

"Best wishes to all of you on Valmiki Jayanti. His ideals and thoughts based on social harmony, equality and justice will always inspire the people of the country," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rajnath Singh in a tweet in Hindi said, "Best wishes to all of you on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Valmikiji inspires us to strengthen the spirit of harmony and brotherhood in the society. At the same time, his teachings of maintaining dignity in life are also very inspiring."

The Prime Minister in his 17th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on October 25 had said: "Maharishi Valmiki's lofty ideals continue to inspire millions of people and provide them strength. He is a beacon of great hope for millions of the impoverished and Dalits... instills hope and trust within them. He says that if anyone has will power, one can achieve anything with ease. It is this will power, which provides the strength to many young people to do extraordinary things."

"Maharishi Valmiki emphasized positive thinking - for him, the spirit of service and human dignity were of utmost importance. Maharishi Valmiki's conduct, thoughts and ideals are the inspiration and guiding force for our resolve for a New India. We will always be grateful to Maharishi Valmiki for composing an epic like Ramayana to guide the future generations," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)