PM Modi reaches ISRO headquarters to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing on Moon

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached ISRO headquarters here on wee hours of Saturday to witness the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon surface around 20 minutes before the historic event.

He was received by ISRO Chairman K Sivan, Former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan and other scientists also welcomed him. The Prime Minister will watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 with over 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month.

Earlier on Friday, he reached Bengaluru at about 9:40 pm.

Earlier on Friday, he asked the countrymen to watch the historic event.

"I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan," Modi said in a tweet.

Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram will soft-land on the south pole of the lunar surface between 1:30 am and 2 pm on Saturday. (ANI)