PM Modi recalls 'Vriksha Maata' in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year on Sunday recalled environmentalist Saalumarada Timmakka, who was conferred with Padma Shri last year.

"In March last year, a video had become the centre of attention in the media and on social media. The buzz was about how a 107-year-old elderly, motherly figure broke the protocol to bless the President. This woman was Saalumarada Timmakka, who is famously known as 'Vriksha Maata' in Karnataka and the event was Padma Awards ceremony," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Coming from a very humble background, Thimmakka's extraordinary contribution was recognised and honoured by the country. She was awarded Padma Shri," he added. (ANI)