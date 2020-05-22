PM Modi received by Odisha CM and Governor on arrival at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday received by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal on arrival at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The Prime Minister will be conducting an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Amphan.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured due to cyclone Amphan.

"Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time.

"We all want West Bengal to move ahead. Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. (ANI)