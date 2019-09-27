PM Modi receives congratulatory messages, selfie requests after UNGA speech

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages and selfie requests soon after he delivered a speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

"Congratulatory messages pour in after the UN General Assembly speech and so do the selfie requests," PMO India tweeted.

Those who were able to witness Prime Minister Modi's speech at the UN personally conveyed their good wishes to him, it added.

Starting his speech by mentioning the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Modi in his UNGA speech outlined the steps being undertaken in India to combat climate change, including the sweeping ban on single-use plastic which is set to go come to force on Gandhi Jayanti this year.



"This year the whole world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today for peace, progress, and development of the world," Modi told the gathering in his maiden speech to the UNGA after assuming power for the second term.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how India plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 450 GW in the coming years, a point which was already highlighted by the leader during his Monday's address.



Modi did not mention Pakistan all during his speech, even though he called on the world to fight terrorism unanimously. (ANI)

