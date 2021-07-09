PM Modi receives first copy of book 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji'

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the first copy of the book 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi.

Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi handed over the book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of his daughter Japna Tulsi and granddaughter Mukti Tulsi.

Indian classical dancer and BJP MP Sonal Mansingh was also present.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the book has been published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

"Received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs. Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also shared the audio of the recital of Gurbani Shabad by KTS Tulsi.

"During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture," added Prime Minister.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

