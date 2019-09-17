PM Modi 'relives precious moments' by sharing old photos on his 69th b'day

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned nostalgic and took a trip down the memory lane and shared some old photographs on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Sharing four photographs of his heydays on his Twitter handle, one of the pictures shows Modi with former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Reliving precious moments and special memories. I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing few such photos with a request -- if you have such memories, kindly share them with me," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.



Modi spent his birthday by visiting several places in his home state of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister performed Narmada Aarti to river Narmada and took part in 'Namami Devi Narmade festival', which is being organised across the state to mark filling up of the Sardar Sarovar dam to its full capacity.

He reviewed various development projects and paid a visit to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Modi gave a speech where he outlined the importance of Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Statue of Unity and touched upon issues including abrogation of Article 370, farmers' income and tourism infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister visited Gandhinagar and met his mother Heeraben Modi at her home to seek her blessings. He had lunch with her. (ANI)

