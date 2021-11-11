PM Modi remembers 18th-century woman warrior Onake Obavva on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered 18th-century woman warrior Onake Obavva on her birth anniversary adding that Obavva is a symbol of "Nari Shakti".

"I bow to the courageous Onake Obavva on the special occasion of her Jayanti. No one can ever forget the courage with which she fought hard to protect her people and culture. She inspires us as a symbol of our Nari Shakti," tweeted PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government had announced that it will observe Onake Obavva 'Jayanti' on November 11 on the occasion of the 18th-century woman warrior's birth anniversary.



A circular was issued by Under Secretary, Kannada and Culture, AK Venkateshappa, in this regard.

Meanwhile, due to the election, this year celebration of Jayanti has been postponed.

Onake Obavva, an 18th-century woman warrior, was the wife of Kahale Muddahanumayya, the security person of the fort of Madakari Nayaka in Chitradurga. When Hyder Ali attacked Chitradurga fort, she stopped them with her pounding stick and killed more than 100 soldiers of Hyder Ali. (ANI)

