Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Modi remembers Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore on his demise

ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore on his demise.
"India will always remember the impeccable service of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore..." tweeted PM Modi.
"..He was a valorous Air Warrior who contributed towards a stronger and safer India. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," read PM's tweet. (ANI)

iocl
iocl