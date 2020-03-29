PM Modi remembers Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore on his demise

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore on his demise.

"India will always remember the impeccable service of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore..." tweeted PM Modi.

"..He was a valorous Air Warrior who contributed towards a stronger and safer India. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," read PM's tweet. (ANI)