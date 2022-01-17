PM Modi remembers former Tamil Nadu CM MGR on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient MG Ramachandran on the latter's birth anniversary on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that MGR is widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment.

"Remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment. His schemes brought a positive change in the lives of the poor. His cinematic brilliance is also widely acclaimed," the Prime Minister tweeted today.

MG Ramachandran was the founder of the AIADMK party and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988. (ANI)