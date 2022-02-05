PM Modi remembers freedom fighters on hundred years of Chauri Chaura incident

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Marking the hundred years of the Chauri Chaura incident in which the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country on February 4, 1922, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared his speech of the last year marking the beginning of the centenary celebrations of the incident in which he had released a dedicated postage stamp.



"Today, we mark a hundred years of the Chauri Chaura incident. Sharing my speech from last year, when the centenary celebrations of the incident began. I spoke about a wide range of subjects including remembering the heroes of our freedom struggle," PM Modi tweeted.

Addressing the people virtually at the event in Chauri-Chaura last year, Prime Minister Modi said that it was unfortunate that the martyrs of the incident were not discussed the way that they should have been in history.

"It is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although, they have not been given significance in pages of history but their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion last year. (ANI)