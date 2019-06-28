Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI

PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:20 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao on his 98th birth anniversary and called him a "veteran administrator" who "led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history."
Modi also applauded Rao for his leadership and for taking steps which contributed to the progress of the nation. "Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress," Modi tweeted.
Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms in the country particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country.
PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 14th edition of G20 summit. He will hold numerous bilaterals and pull-asides with world leaders participating in the summit. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:44 IST

TMC workers block traffic on NH-2 to protest against attack on...

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers blocked traffic on National Highway 2 to protest against an alleged attack on Pandeshwar block TMC president, Naren Chakraborty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:36 IST

Doctors' leave cancelled, new ward set up to tackle AES: Medical...

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): A new ward had been created in Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMC), Gaya to tackle cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), said ANMMC Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:20 IST

People aren't leaving Prahlad Nagar due to forced evictions: Meerut ADGP

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar met residents of Prahlad Nagar amidst complaints that Hindu families were being forced to flee from the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:12 IST

Gurugram: Person who drags toll tax staff on bonnet arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): A person who dragged a Gurugram Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee on the bonnet of his speeding car on Thursday was arrested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:26 IST

J-K: Exchange of fire between security forces, terrorists

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces at Kralpora area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:32 IST

Gurugram: Toll tax employee dragged on bonnet of car

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was dragged by a speeding car while the employee held on to its bonnet in Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:10 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses sympathy on J-K road mishap

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he was pained by the death of 11 students in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:33 IST

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:19 IST

Assam: 3 arrested with AK-56, ammo and rifle slings in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police in association with Changlang Police and 171 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) arrested three persons for illegal possessions of weapons here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:15 IST

UP: Five members of family found murdered in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered here in a house at the Rani Laxmi Bai locality, Anil Roy Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:48 IST

4 arrested after man shot dead in Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police arrested four people in connection with the murder of Amit Dal who was shot dead outside his office on Monday, Ashwin Mohanty, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharsuguda said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:30 IST

Boosting MSME important to reach Modi's goal of making India $5...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the MSME Day 2019 celebrations and said boosting the aforementioned sector is important to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Read More
iocl