PM Modi remembers Subhas Chandra Bose on 75th anniversary of tricolour hoisting at Port Blair

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 75th anniversary of tricolour hoisting at Port Blair.

"30th December 1943...a day etched in the memory of every Indian, when the brave Netaji Subhas Bose unfurled the Tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of this special day, I had gone to Port Blair and had the honour of hoisting the Tricolour. Sharing some memories," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)