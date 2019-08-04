Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture Credits: Israel Embassy in India/Twitter)
PM Modi replies to Israel in Hebrew on Friendship Day, says 'our relation is eternal'

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the cue taken by Israel from a Bollywood movie to wish India on the International Friendship Day and replied in Hebrew stating that the strong relationship between the two countries is 'eternal' and 'will bloom even more in the future.'
"Thank you," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
"Wish a happy social day to the wonderful citizens of Israel and my good friend @netanyahu," he said.
"India and Israel have proved their friendship over time. Our relationship is strong and eternal. Wish friendship between our countries grow and bloom even more in the future," Modi added.
Israel wished India on this occasion by posting a message on social media that featured part of the song "Yeh Dosti" -- from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay".
"Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights," the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted.
"Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (This friendship we'll not break)," the tweet added in Hindi which is part of the song that featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra riding a motorcycle.
Along with the tweet, the Israel embassy attached a video clip that shows several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and greeting each other.
India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years.
Recently, an election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Modi standing with Netanyahu, was spotted in Israel.
Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate Modi for scripting an "impressive victory" in the 2019 General Elections and had vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties with India.
Modi also congratulated his "dear friend" Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu as unofficial results projected a clear win for the right-wing leader in Israel's April 9 elections for the 21st Knesset.
This will be Netanyahu's record fifth term as the Prime Minister of Israel, once the official results are announced.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving Israeli Prime Minister, is due to visit India in September. (ANI)

iocl