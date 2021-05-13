PM Modi reviews availability, supply of oxygen and medicines

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of COVID-19 as well Mucormycosis.

A PMO release said the ministers updated the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kind of help needed.

He was also informed about the current production and stock of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for each such drug.

The meeting was briefed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. The Prime Minister was also informed that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks.

He said that India has a very vibrant pharma sector and government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

He also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country.

It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times the supply during the peak of first wave.

He was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

He remarked that states should be asked to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers. (ANI)