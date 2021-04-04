PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation, vaccination status

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a high-level meeting with senior officials to review COVID-19 related issues and the status of vaccination in the country, sources told ANI.

"Prime Minister is taking a high-level meeting now to review the COVID-related issues and vaccination happening in the country. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul among others are participating," sources added.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. (ANI)