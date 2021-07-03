PM Modi reviews lighthouse projects across the country via drones

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of Lighthouse projects across the country via drones.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient.

Work on six lighthouse projects at different sites is underway, using modern technology.

One such example of the use of modern technology is that of a project in Indore that will not have brick and mortar walls, instead, the prefabricated Sandwich Panel system shall be used in the project.

The lighthouses in Rajkot that will be built using french technology and have monolithic concrete construction technology using tunnels and the house will be more capable of withstanding disasters, is another such example.

Canadian technology is being used in a project in Lucknow, which will not require plaster and paint and will use the entire walls already prepared to build houses faster.

In Chennai, the US and Finland-based technologies, the Precast Concrete system, will be used to construct the houses faster and cheaper.

In Ranchi, houses will be built using Germany's 3D construction system. Each room will be made separately and then the entire structure will be added in the same way as Lego Blocks toys.

Houses are being built in Agartala with steel frames using New Zealand-based technology which can withstand major earthquake risks.

Thousands of houses will be built swiftly at every location which will act as incubation centres through which our planners, architects, engineers and students will be able to learn and experiment with new technology. (ANI)