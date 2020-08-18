PM Modi reviews preparations for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones.

He said that this is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

Unions Ministers including Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Chairman Board Vinod Kumar Yadav and other officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)