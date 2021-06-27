PM Modi reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination, expresses satisfaction over rising speed of doses

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.

He stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

The Prime Minister was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45+ population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the 45+ population.

The officers told the Prime Minister that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.

PM Modi spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.

He directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region.

A PMO release said officials apprised PM Modi about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production.

The government's centralised free vaccination policy came into effect from June 21 under which the Centre is providing free vaccines to states for inoculating all above 18 years. The Centre has decided to procure 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers.

At the meeting, officers also apprised the Prime Minister about the rising interest in the Cowin platform globally.

He said that efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, in India's rich tech expertise in the form of the Cowin platform.

Officials gave a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the progress of vaccination in the country. He was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage.

He was briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states. (ANI)