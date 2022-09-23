PM Modi reviews reconstruction work in Badrinath, Kedarnath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the ongoing reconstruction works in Badrinath and Kedarnath through virtual medium and inquired about the progress of the reconstruction works of the temples.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the virtual meeting from the Secretariat.

"In the coming time, the number of devotees in Kedarnath and Badrinath would increase rapidly. The places near Kedarnath will also have to be developed from the point of view of spiritual tourism," said PM Modi.

He said that efforts will have to be made in the direction of development of the surrounding area.

"Attention should also be paid to the accommodation and basic facilities available to the devotees between Rambara and Kedarnath. A complete plan should be prepared of what can be done spiritually for the devotees in and around Vasukital, Garuda Chatti, Lincholi and their surroundings," said the PM.

The Prime Minister stressed that along with Badrinath, a plan should also be made to develop the surrounding areas as a model.

"Attention should also be paid to developing Mana village and its surrounding areas for rural tourism. In these, a good model of economy can be made by promoting local culture and local products," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that in view of the convenience of the devotees in Kedarnath and Badrinath, maximum cooperation should be taken from the servants and doctors also.

"Public cooperation is also necessary with government systems," he added.



Chief Minister Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the reconstruction work is going on at a fast pace in Badrinath and Kedarnath.

"In view of the convenience of the devotees, night and day work is in progress. The target has been set to complete all the work by December 2023. So far this year, more than 35 lakh registered devotees have come for the Chardham Yatra," said Dhami.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu gave a presentation on the reconstruction works of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

He said that the reconstruction work of the first phase in Kedarnath has been completed.

"In the second phase, 21 works worth Rs 188 crore are being done. Out of which 03 works have been completed, 06 works will be completed by December 2022. The remaining 12 works are targeted to be completed by July 2023. The gate has been constructed in Gaurikund. The work of Sangam Ghat will be completed by June 2023. The work of Ishaneshwar Temple will also be completed in a month. According to the master plan, all the works will be completed by December 2023," Sandhu said.

The Chief Secretary said that in Badrinath also work is being done at a fast pace as per the master plan.

The work of Sheesh Netra Lake and Badrish Lake will be completed in three months and the work of the river development project will be completed by June 2023, he added.

Secretary Culture, Government of India, Govind Mohan informed through a presentation that there are four types of work to be done under the Ministry of Culture for Kedarnath which will be started soon.

"Establishment of Orientation Center at Sonprayag, Chintan Sthal (Meditation Sthal) at Rambara, Choti Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Channi Camp, Shiv Udyan at Kedarnath and Kedar Gatha Museum in Kedarnath. All these works have been fully planned and prepared," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Officer on Special Duty, Tourism Department Bhaskar Khulbe, Secretary Tourism, Sachin Kurve Secretary Culture Government of India, Govind Mohan, Joint Secretary to Government of India Rohit Yadav, Deputy Secretary to Government of India, Mangesh Ghildiyal were present. (ANI)

