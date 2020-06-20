PM Modi reviews various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a review meeting through Video Conferencing on various development projects which are undertaken in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Reviewing the progress of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, the Prime Minister directed that all such old temples which were unearthed during the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Parisar should be protected and preserved.

Prime Minister also took a detailed review of all the projects which are being undertaken in Varanasi. It was informed that more than 100 major projects within the financial outflow of around Rs.8000 crores is currently being undertaken in Varanasi pertaining to the creation of social and physical infrastructure like hospital buildings, national waterways, ring roads, by-pass, International Convention Centre 'Rudraksh' built with Indo-Japan collaboration etc.

Prime Minister exhorted the officials to expedite completion of development works within the timelines and also maintain highest standards of quality.Prime Minister directed that optimum utilisation of non-renewable energy should be utilised for creation of next generation infrastructure. Saturation of households and street lights with LED bulbs should be taken on Mission Mode in the entire Varanasi district.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat announcements and directed that the benefits of this scheme should reach the citizens expeditiously. He said, the progress of PM SVANidhi Scheme for street vendors should be closely monitored and all street vendors should be equipped with appropriate technology and infrastructure, for helping them switch to cashless transactions. Their bank accounts should be opened up and their business and credit profile should be digitally linked so that they utilise the maximum benefit of the collateral-free loans under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.(ANI)

