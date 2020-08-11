PM Modi reviews flood situation in country

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday convened a video-conference meeting with the ministers of various states over the flood situation in the country.

From Kerala, Chief Minister M Pinarayi Vijayan, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, chief secretary Dr Viswas Mehta and DGP Loknath Behera attended the meeting.

Flood-like situation continues to prevail in low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha district of Kerala due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide in Idukki rose to 48 on Monday after five more bodies were recovered, the Kerala government said on Monday.

As Kerala has been receiving incessant rainfall for past many weeks, Kasaragod is all set to face any flood-related issues that may arise, said District Collector (DC) Dr D Sajith Babu on Sunday after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the area.



From Karnataka, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashok participated in the meeting.

The public has been prohibited to venture into the Cauvery river in Karnataka as a precautionary measure after water levels of the river rose, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district, M V Venkatesh said on Monday.

Various parts of Karnataka continue to reel under flood-like situations due to incessant rainfall.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also participated in the meeting along with the officials of state government.

Over 30 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF were deployed to tackle the floods which have affected multiple districts in Bihar on August 6, according to the Disaster Management department of the state government. As many as 16 districts in the state have been affected by the rising waters. (ANI)