PM Modi revived historical, cultural, spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Anurag Thakur

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday felicitated players of a friendly cricket match held in Varanasi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was accompanied by Dr L Murugan, Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting.

The sports festival was organized as part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. On the fourth day, a friendly cricket match was held between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the players and welcomed the Tamil Nadu players to Varanasi.

"Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Sangam have helped in boosting culture. This is an age-old relationship which has been revived by PM Modi. The gaming platform here has helped youth from both states in connecting with each other," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

Anurag Singh Thakur also addressed the gathering in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Governor of Manipur L Ganesan and Former Governor of Meghalaya Shanmuganathan were also present.



"On the initiative of the Prime Minister 2500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi. By adding games to this event, he has created enthusiasm among the youth. This shows the importance of sports for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Thakur said.

"Losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other. Even if one doesn't know the language, one can communicate and get to know each other," he added.

Anurag Thakur highlighted PM's vision during Amrit Kaal that we should not only seek rights but also take responsibility. He said the level of developmental work done in Varanasi in the last eight years has not been seen before. This development is not only in Varanasi but also throughout India. No one thought about Kashi Tamil Sangamam. l before. He said there are a lot of towns in Tamil Nadu like Tenkasi, and Sivakasi connected with Kashi. He said that this is just the beginning. 2500 people who came to Kashi now will bring 25000 tourists back to Kashi. He lauded the efforts of different Ministries who worked together to make this Sangam happen. He urged to make Tamil Nadu's arts, culture, and literature popular.

Urging the people of Uttar Pradesh to go to places like Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu which is connected with Kashi, Thakur said there was an age-old connection of Kashi with many towns in Tamil Nadu. He said this was brought to life by the Prime Minister. He said that the Prime Minister had made the temples in Somnath, Kedarnath and Ayodhya magnificent and divine.

Union Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Dr L Murugan said that in line with the Bharatiyar's vision of India, Kashi Tamil Sangamam is organized in PM's constituency. He said Kashi and Tamil Nadu has age-old connection. He said that Kanchi and Kashi share commonalities like Silk sarees. He lauded Minister of Railways for announcing a new train service between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He praised PM for establishing a chair commerating Bharathiyar in BHU.



Anurag Thakur was also seen playing cricket during the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' friendly match in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)

