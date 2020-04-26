PM Modi said battle against coronavirus has to be won within one month: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, has given a direction to the Indian citizens for fighting the battle against coronavirus.

"PM Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' has said that the battle against coronavirus has to be won within one month. He had said that by the time Eid comes we will defeat coronavirus," Javadekar told ANI.

He further said, "Modi had also said that society has shown humanity by ensuring that no one goes hungry during the lockdown."

"In today's address, the Prime Minister gave a proper direction that is necessary to fight the battle against coronavirus," he added.

PM Modi while addressing the nation during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' had said that India's fight against the coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.

He also informed that the government has come up with a digital platform to link volunteers of social organizations, representatives of civil society and local administration.

"My dear countrymen, with utmost humility and deepest respect, I bow to this sentiment displayed by 130 crore countrymen. To facilitate your selfless endeavour towards our country, as per your inclination and time, the government has come up with a Digital Platform ...it is called covidwarriors.gov.in ... I repeat- covidwarriors.gov.in," said the Prime Minister.

"Through the medium of this platform, the government has linked volunteers of social organizations, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other. It did not take long for 1.25 crore people to be part of this portal. They comprise Doctors, Nurses, ASHA-ANM workers, our friends from NCC and NSS, professionals from myriad fields...all of them have made the platform their own," he added.(ANI)

