PM Modi salutes country's scientists on National Science Day

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country's scientists on the National Science Day on Friday.

"National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also shared a video of his address at the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on January 3.

Sharing the video, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "On our part, the Government of India is making numerous efforts to create an even better environment for research and innovation in India. I spoke about aspects relating to science during the Indian Science Congress earlier this year. Sharing it again...."

National Science Day is celebrated in the country on February 28 to mark the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on this day in 1928. (ANI)