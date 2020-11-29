PM Modi says farmers got new rights, opportunities with new farm laws

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): In a bid to allay fears of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the agricultural reforms have opened the doors of new opportunities for farmers and gave them more rights.

"Recent agri-reforms have opened the doors of new opportunities for farmers. Decades-old demands of farmers which were promised by many political parties have now been met. Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Under this law, it is mandatory to pay farmers within three days of purchasing the produce. If payment is not made, then the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another major provision is that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within one month," he said.

Explaining the benefits of the new agriculture laws, the Prime Minister cited an example from Maharashtra's Dhule who got his dues after filing a complaint with the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

"You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh. He got Rs 25,000 in advance," he said.

"It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he didn't get the payment. He filed a complaint and got his dues within a few days," he said.

The Prime Minister requested the youth especially those studying agriculture to go to nearby villages and make farmers aware about modern farming and recent farm reforms. "By doing this, you will become a partner in big change that is happening in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister's comments came even as hundreds of farmers continue to camp in and around the national capital as part of their agitation against the Centre's agricultural laws. Farmers from various states have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws.

Reaching out to protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand".

He urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them earlier than December 3.

The Tikri border has been opened to enable farmers to proceed to the ground marked for their protest against the three laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)