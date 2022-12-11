PM Modi says investment in infrastructure made Singapore and Gulf States global economic hubs

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Speaking on the importance of investments in infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave the examples of Singapore and the Gulf nations which have become global economic centres by the virtue of their thought-out investments in infrastructure.

On these lines, "Politics of shortcuts will never help anybody. What is needed is a long-term and holistic model of development which empowers people," Prime Minister Modi said in Nagpur while inaugurating 11 projects on Sunday.

He said, "No country can run with shortcuts. Apart from working with sustainable development and sustainable solutions, a long-term vision is very important for the progress of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday said India's G20 presidency belonged to the entire nation and called it an opportunity to showcase the country's strengths. Chairing a video meeting of Governors, Chief Ministers and Lt Governors, PM Modi asked states to utilise this opportunity to attract investments, PMO statement said.

"India's G20 presidency belongs to entire nation, opportunity to showcase country's strengths," PM Modi said at the video meeting on Friday.



On November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali. While meeting with Prime Minister Lee on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Rome last year, PM Modi invited Singapore to invest in various sectors including green economy, infrastructure, and digitalisation and to take advantage of India's National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetisation Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The projects which have been inaugurated today show a holistic vision of infrastructural development. AIIMS is one kind of infrastructure and Samriddhi Mahamarg is another kind of infrastructure. Vande Bharat and Nagpur Metro are two different kinds of the character of infrastructure," he said.

"Better connectivity empowers growth and progress at a great pace. The government has worked towards achieving this vision and I am happy that we could achieve it with public participation," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.


