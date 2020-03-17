PM Modi says Parliament session to continue till April 3, asks MPs to raise COVID-19 awareness

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, addressing the BJP's Parliamentary party meet, said that Parliament will run till April 3 and expressed disappointment over missives by some MPs asking for curtailment of the ongoing session due to coronavirus outbreak. He also asked MPs to visit their respective constituencies to make people aware of the disease.

The Prime Minister said, "We are representatives of the 130 crore people of the country."

The second part of the budget session of Parliament is underway and is scheduled to continue till April 3. However, several MPs have been demanding a curtailment of the ongoing budget session in the wake of the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "In the meeting today, Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and those working at seaports and airports. He also appreciated role of electronic and print media for spreading awareness about COVID-19."

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted others with 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands during the meeting. While Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made a presentation on coronavirus during the meeting.

The leaders were allowed to enter the meeting after undergoing thermal screening. (ANI)