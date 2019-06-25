PM Modi seeks opposition support for passage of Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought the support of Congress and other opposition parties for the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament, Modi also said that the Bill should not be linked to any community.

"Congress had many opportunities. But they did not utilise it. It failed to bring Uniform Civil Code or protect Muslim women when the Supreme Court gave an opportunity through the Shah Bano case. They failed to utilise it," he said in Lok Sabha.

Modi said the government has brought the Triple Talaq Bill and Congress has another opportunity to correct its mistakes.

"We do not need to link it to any community," Modi said while seeking the support of Congress and other opposition parties on the Bill.

He also read out a quote purportedly by a Congress leader that "if they (Muslims) want to live in the gutter, let them be".

Congress leaders objected to the Prime Minister's remark and sought proof.

"I will send you the Youtube link," Modi responded. (ANI)

