PM Modi seeks people's participation in efforts to eradicate malnutrition

New Delhi[India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to participate in the government's efforts to eradicate malnutrition from the country as part of the 'Poshan Maah' celebrated every year in September.

The Prime Minister said the efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition.

PM Modi made the remarks during the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"The month of September is dedicated to festivals as well as a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate the Poshan Maah every year from the 1st to the 30th of September. Many creative and diverse efforts are being made all over the country against malnutrition," he said.

"Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the use of technology and public participation in the nutrition campaign, the Prime Minister laid down the steps taken by the government in this direction.

"From providing mobile devices to millions of Anganwadi workers in the country, a Poshan Tracker has also been launched to monitor the accessibility of Anganwadi services. In all the Aspirational Districts and the states of the North East, 14 to 18-year-old daughters have also been brought under the purview of the POSHAN Abhiyaan," he said.

"The solution to the malady of malnutrition is not limited just to these steps - in this fight, many other initiatives also play an important role. For example, take the Jal Jeevan Mission...this mission is also going to have a huge impact in making India malnutrition-free," PM Modi added. (ANI)