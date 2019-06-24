PM Modi, Shah condole death of Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini who took his last breath at AIIMS here.

"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Calling him a "jan sevak", Shah said Saini played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan.

"I have received the sad news of death of BJP's senior leader and Rajasthan party chief Shri Madan Lal Saini ji. He served the party at different posts. He was a true 'jan sevak' who devoted his life for party and society. He played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan. Saini's demise is an irreparable loss for BJP family. I offer my condolences and pray for his soul," the Home Minister tweeted.

BJP's working president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am shocked by the information of the death of BJP Rajasthan chief and my fellow in Rajya Sabha Shri Madan Lal Saini. This is irreparable damage to the Bharatiya Janata Party family. Madan Lal Saini devoted his whole life to serve the society. God bless his virtuous soul," Nadda tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "I am shocked at the passing away of Rajasthan BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Sainiji. Madan ji was distinguished as a skilled organiser and a simple person. My condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them the power to endure this suffering."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also offered condolences to Saini's family.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Pilot said in his tweet, "Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Lal Ji Saini's demise is a big loss for the state. Madan ji's life has been a symbol of simplicity. My tributes to him and condolences towards his family members." (ANI)