PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A humble tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Sardar Patel.

"Salute to Sardar Patel Ji, an iron man who lives in the heart of every Indian. After uniting India scattered in hundreds of princely states after independence, he laid the foundation of today's strong India. India will never forget his steadfast leadership, national dedication and great contribution," Shah tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, after independence, the consolidation of more than 550 princely states was made possible only because of Sardar Patel's determination.

"With far-sighted thinking, Sardar Saheb systematised modern civil services. The country is moving on the path of development with peace, credit goes to his courageous leadership," he tweeted.

"Tributes on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who united the country. His tireless hard work ensured the integrity of the country. This country will always be indebted to his patriotism and dutifulness," he added.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in Gujarat on Saturday. He reached Ahmedabad on Friday on a two-day visit and will be taking part in the events on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)











