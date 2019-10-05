PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi's October 2 speech at Library of Congress

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a recent speech by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Library of Congress, noting that she made some "excellent point" in her address.

"Excellent points made by @SpeakerPelosi at the programme marking #Gandhi150 in Washington DC. She talks about the friendship between India and USA, Mahatma Gandhi and more. Do hear," Modi wrote on Twitter.



In her 11-minute long speech, Pelosi had praised PM Modi's address to the joint session of Congress where he had talked about climate change and Mahatma Gandhi.

Pelosi had called Mahatma Gandhi the spiritual leader of America's non-violence movement who influenced American social activist Martin Luther King Jr.

"150 years of Mahatma Gandhi and also the 90th anniversary of someone who learnt so much from him from a distance, Rev Dr Martin Luther King. The legacies of these two extraordinary men have forever shaped our nations and changed the course of history in books of our countries and the world," Pelosi said in her address at an event commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. (ANI)